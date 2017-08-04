FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Temporary traffic control order coming for Dream Cruise

 
FERNDALE, Mich. (AP) — A temporary traffic control order will be in place for the annual Woodward Dream Cruise, north of Detroit.

The Oakland County sheriff’s office says commercial vehicles, vehicles with trailers and those weighing more than 10,000 pounds are prohibited from being operated on Woodward Avenue between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Aug. 19.

Motorists violating the order will be directed off Woodward and could be ticketed.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard says the order will streamline the flow of traffic, enhance viewing of the cruise and add a layer of protection for those attending the event.

The Dream Cruise draws tens of thousands of classic and vintage cars, and hundreds of thousands of car enthusiasts.

The route takes the cars through a number of Oakland County communities.