FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

W.Va. governor signs tax break for company amid debt claim

By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
 
Share

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has approved a tax break for a struggling coal-fired power plant whose operator says a company owned by the governor owes it $3.1 million.

The Republican governor on Tuesday signed a bill to stop charging FirstEnergy Solutions a $12.5 million state tax. The company has been operating in bankruptcy, and its CEO had said its Pleasants Power Station in Willow Island would likely close in the next year without the tax exemption.

FirstEnergy Solutions has an ongoing federal suit against Justice’s Bluestone Energy Sales Corp. accusing the governor’s company of reneging on a 2016 agreement to buy $3.1 million worth of coal.

The governor’s general counsel, Brian Abraham, said Justice was not personally aware of the case and that it was never brought up in any of the contact with the company.

Other news
FILE - Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts as she plays Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in a women's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 13, 2023. A year out from the Paris Olympics, and nearly a year and a half since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, officials governing the many sports on the Olympic program are still split on how to treat Russian athletes. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)
Russian and Belarusian players banned from a women’s tennis tournament in Prague
FILE - Poland's lawmakers vote in parliament, in Warsaw, Poland, on May 26, 2023. Poland's lawmakers have voted to approve an amended but divisive law on Russian influences believed to be targeting the opposition and criticised by the U.S. and the European Union. The lower house voted Friday, July 28, 2023 to reject the Senate's veto to the draft law, meaning it only now requires to be signed by President Andrzej Duda to take effect. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Poland’s lawmakers approve a divisive law on Russian influence
The dome is seen from the entrance to the campus of the University of Notre Dame, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. A University of Notre Dame professor has filed a defamation lawsuit against a student-run online publication over coverage of her abortion rights work. The case is raising questions about press freedom and academic freedom at one of the nation’s preeminent Catholic institutions of higher education. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)
A Notre Dame professor sues a student publication over its coverage of her abortion-rights work

“So to say that he’d done something to help them, to benefit his company, is just ridiculous,” Abraham said of the governor.

Justice pushed hard for the bill and widened the scope of a special legislative session on education so that lawmakers could take up the proposal. The measure quickly passed both the House and the Senate with bipartisan support as local and state officials said the closure of the plant and the loss of its 160 jobs would have gutted the county’s economy and hurt coal producers.

One day after lawmakers sent the bill to the governor’s office, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reported on the legal battle between Bluestone and FirstEnergy Solutions.

In an interview Tuesday, Republican Sen. Craig Blair said he wished he had known about the case but said the bill would have still passed because he felt it was the right thing to do.

“I think it doesn’t look good from the governor’s standpoint,” he said about the case.

Justice lists more than 100 business interests in his most recent financial disclosure statement , including coal companies. He has said he wants to put all his assets in a blind trust but hasn’t done so.

“Nothing on this planet could make me more proud than just right now, this minute, being able to sign this bill,” Justice said in a Tuesday press release. “I mean it when I tell you that the coal industry in our state is unbelievably important and we’ve got to preserve it in every way.”