FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Embattled US House candidate defies calls to withdraw

By MEG KINNARD
 
Share

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — There were many calls for South Carolina’s Archie Parnell to end his congressional bid following his admission earlier this year that, decades ago, he had beaten his then-wife. Slowly, Parnell is clawing back support from his party ahead of the Nov. 6 race against U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman.

Sean Carrigan, the Democrat challenging U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson in the 2nd District, said that, as Parnell’s ex-wife has reportedly forgiven him, “we should not stand in the way of their healing.” He added Democrats running for Congress in South Carolina should win “because to not have them win would mean the alternative.”

Parnell didn’t deny the allegations, calling his behavior “inexcusable, wrong and downright embarrassing” and saying he had made significant personal changes. At the time, Democratic Chairman Trav Robertson called on Parnell to withdraw. Now Robertson stands in Parnell’s corner.

“Archie Parnell has won his primary and the voters of the 5th District have spoken,” Robertson said. “There are varying opinions, but he’s the candidate. ... Anybody who says they know what the electorate is going to do is not being truthful. But he won the primary fair and square.”

Other news
Chinese Wanxiong Huang, a free diving instructor, practices his skills in the sea around Bohol Island in the Philippines, April 16, 2023. A growing number of young Chinese are moving overseas, frequently to Southeast Asia, to escape their homeland's ultra-competitive work culture, limited opportunities and family pressures. There is no exact data on the number of the moves, the popular Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu, hundreds of people have discussed relocating to Thailand. (AP Photo/Shaoxu Wang)
Young Chinese opt out of the rat race and pressures at home to pursue global nomad lifestyle
New York Mets relief pitcher David Robertson, left, talks to catcher Francisco Alvarez after a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in New York. The Mets won 11-10. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Mets trade closer David Robertson to Marlins for two minor leaguers
Educator Molly Darnell describes where she was shot by Ethan Crumbley during a hearing, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. Oakland County judge Kwame Rowe is hearing evidence starting Thursday to help him decide whether the teen who killed four students and injured six others and a teacher in November 2021 at Oxford High School should be sentenced to prison without the chance of parole. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Michigan school staffer recalls shooting with ‘disbelief’ as judge considers sentence

That said, Parnell still has critics in the party. Mary Geren, the only female Democrat running for Congress in the state, said that while she believed in the ability to learn from one’s mistakes, she would in no way support his candidacy.

“From the beginning of the special election forward, Archie should have been transparent with his team, supporters, and the voters about his past,” she told the AP. “I have not endorsed him and don’t intend to.”

A spokesman for U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, the state’s only Democratic congressman, said he stood by his earlier comments calling on Parnell to drop out of the race.

The campaign of Joe Cunningham, a Democrat trying to win the 1st District currently held by U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford, refused to comment on whether or not he supports Parnell, saying only through a spokesman that he’s focused on his own campaign.

State party leaders immediately called for Parnell to withdraw following the May revelation that, more than four decades ago, Parnell beat his then-wife. According to their 1973 divorce records unearthed by The Post and Courier of Charleston, Parnell first used a tire iron to shatter a glass door, then his fists to pummel his wife.

Parnell’s campaign manager and other staffers quit, leaving him nearly alone to ride out the primary. But the former Goldman Sachs tax adviser was adamant about staying in, determined to make another go at Republican Ralph Norman. A year earlier, Parnell narrowly lost a special election for the 5th district, which had been in Democratic hands for more than 100 years.

Parnell went on to handily win the nomination over several political unknowns, saying of his victory, “You don’t have to be defined by your worst mistake.”

Gingerly, Parnell launched a general election campaign, touring the district’s 11 counties and challenging Norman to debates. Supporters trickled back, among them county-level Democratic Party officials and some elected officials.

In an extensive interview with AP, Parnell said that, while he was up front with campaign staffers about having been divorced, he didn’t explicitly tell them about the violent incident.

“Maybe I was wrong not to do that,” Parnell said. “I wasn’t trying to hide anything, but I was ashamed.”

Parnell has several policy speeches planned ahead of the election, making a last pass to remind voters he’s still the candidate they nearly elected outright last year, despite his shortcomings decades ago.

“All of us have problems, and you can get help,” Parnell said. “Look at my example. Something terrible happened a long time ago, I sought forgiveness, and I’m a better person today. We are all capable of that. We can do better.”

___

Sign up for “Politics in Focus,” a weekly newsletter showcasing the AP’s best political reporting from across the United States leading up to the 2018 midterm elections: https://bit.ly/2ICEr3D

___

Kinnard can be reached on Twitter at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP . Read her work at https://apnews.com/search/meg%20kinnard