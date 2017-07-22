Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Deputies cleared in fatal southwest Idaho shooting

 
Share

KUNA, Idaho (AP) — A prosecutor has determined that the eight law enforcement officers who fired shots at a 32-year-old southwestern Idaho man who earlier shot at a police officer were justified in using lethal force.

Twin Falls County Prosecutor Grant Loebs announced his findings Friday after reviewing reports by an Ada County Critical Incident Task Force about the fatal shooting.

Ramon Milanez of Nampa died Jan. 24 after members of the Ada Metro SWAT team opened fire as Milanez tried to back out of a garage in a stolen vehicle at Kuna home he’d broken into.

Investigators said that Milanez didn’t have a gun at the time he was shot by police, but that his two guns were found with a backpack he dropped near the house he broke into.

Other news
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones rides a scooter to NFL football training camp Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Running back Aaron Jones getting more vocal as he helps lead young Packers offense
Part of the extension arm from a hi-rise construction crane lies crashed against a cement truck, Thursday July 27, 2023, in New York. The crane caught fire yesterday, losing the long arm which smashed into a nearby building as it plummeted to the street. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
New York City crane collapse linked to company and operator with history of safety violations
FILE - Senator Xochitl Galvez, an opposition presidential hopeful, speaks to the press after registering her name as a candidate in Mexico City, July 4, 2023. The street saleswoman turned tech entrepreneur is shaking up the contest to succeed Mexico's popular president, offering an alternative to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s dominant party. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)
Aspirante a la presidencia de México no se ha dado por vencida

The officers “had legitimate fears for their safety, the safety of their fellow officers, and the safety of the general public because of Milanez’s actions,” Loebs wrote.

Authorities say that Milanez earlier that day about 4 a.m. fired up to 10 times at a Kuna police officer who attempted to pull him over. The officer wasn’t injured.

Police later that morning found his abandoned BMW and about 10:30 a.m. found him hiding in a house in Kuna he’d broken into. A family with children in the home escaped.

Police sent a robot with a camera into the house that police say showed Milanez walking around with what Loebs said appeared to be a gun in his hand.

At 11 a.m., police say, Milanez got into a car at the residence and backed into the driveway. But an armored vehicle prevented the car from leaving, and police opened fire.