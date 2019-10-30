House panel says lobbyist disclosure law should be improved

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

House panel says lobbyist disclosure law should be improved

By MARK SCOLFORO
 
Share

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A new state House investigative committee’s first report, released Wednesday, said Pennsylvania’s lobbyist disclosure law should be overhauled so that lobbyists, rather than the entities they work for, report meals, gifts and other spending meant to influence government.

The House Government Oversight Committee voted unanimously for the 42-page report that also recommended changes to how lobbyist spending reports are audited.

The chairman, Rep. Seth Grove, R-York, said he hoped lawmakers would take up the recommendations and change a status quo he described as under-reporting and lack of transparency. Lobbyists spend about $116 million a year in the state.

“If the scope of the lobbying disclosure law is to figure out who’s spending money on who, I think the current law fails at both,” Grove said after the vote.

Other news
Germany's Noma Noha Akugue celebrates after defeating Russia's Diana Shnaider in the women's singles semifinal at the WTA tennis tournament at Rothenbaum Tennis Stadium, Hamburg, Germany, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Frank Molter/dpa via AP)
German teenager Noma Noha Akugue reaches WTA final in Hamburg on 1st time in main draw
FILE - Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra speaks during a meeting with a task force on reproductive health care access in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, April 12, 2023, in Washington. The nation's top health official implored states to do more to keep lower-income residents enrolled in Medicaid as the Biden administration released figures Friday, July 28, confirming that many who had health coverage during the coronavirus pandemic are now losing it. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Paperwork problems drive surge in people losing Medicaid health coverage
Chief Raoni Metuktire gives an interview in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Raoni, who became a symbol of the fight for the preservation of the Amazon rainforest, called upon Brazil's president on Friday, July 28, 2023 to defend the rights of Indigenous people. (AP Photo/Gustavo Moreno)
Brazil’s Indigenous chief fighting to save Amazon urges President Lula to defend people’s rights

Pete Trufahnestock, president of the lobbying trade group the Pennsylvania Association for Government Relations, declined immediate comment, saying his organization will read and evaluate the report.

The bipartisan committee said identifying and punishing lobbyist registration violations is difficult under the current law, and that it was not able to determine what percentage of principals, lobbying firms and lobbyists are in compliance.

“Changes in the law are needed to enhance its goal of providing the public with an accurate picture of the level of spending to influence decision making by state officials and employees in the legislative and executive branches,” the report said.

Lobbyists rather than principals, the people who lobby on their own behalf or hire or employ lobbyists, should have to report primary expenses, the committee said. That would capture details that sometimes otherwise aren’t made clear to the public.

“Lobbyists frequently entertain public officials and provide gifts or hospitality which are then allocated among each of their clients,” the report said. “Because gifts and hospitality must be reported by principals, rather than their lobbyists who actually provide it to the official, reports do not necessarily reflect the actual level of expenditures on these items.”

It said the ability to allocate to many sources undermines transparency that the lobbyist disclosure law is designed to foster.

It said the current practice of keeping most audit reports confidential should be reversed, arguing that public disclosure of information outweighs most privacy concerns.

The committee also recommended the state do away with the $300 lobbyist registration fee, which covers about half the cost of administering the registration program. They said it was unfair and could be adding to the problem of some principals failing to register.

The Department of State and State Ethics Commission have begun to talk about sharing information about violations found in lobbying report audits as a result of the committee’s investigation, the report said.

“As noted in the report, the department’s interactions with the committee’s staff have already been fruitful,” said Department of State spokeswoman Wanda Murren. “We look forward to exploring what additional changes can be made based on the committee’s findings. We also look forward to continuing our collaboration with stakeholders and users of the registration and reporting system to ensure that the new system not only meets the requirements of the law but also meets the expectations of those who rely on it for reporting and disclosure.”

The review was authorized in May by the Republican and Democratic floor leaders in the House of Representatives, following up on 2018 amendments to the lobbyist disclosure law that were passed to improve registration and reporting compliance.