Investigation of Baltimore detective’s slaying still active

 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say an investigation into the slaying of a Baltimore detective killed more than a month ago is still active.

Baltimore police spokesman T.J. Smith said Friday that tips are “still coming in” and the unsolved case is “still considered an active murder investigation.”

Smith also noted the FBI still hasn’t responded to the Baltimore police commissioner’s request three weeks ago that the federal agency take over the investigation.

Detective Sean Suiter was shot in the head with his own weapon on Nov. 15 while working in a high-crime neighborhood. He was due to testify the next day before a grand jury investigating indicted police colleagues.

Commissioner Kevin Davis has repeatedly said his department has no reason to believe Suiter’s death was connected to his pending testimony.