Trooper: Car hit 197 mph during North Carolina street race

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man is accused of pushing his Dodge Challenger to 197 mph (317 kph) during a street race last month.

News outlets report that the North Carolina State Highway Patrol arrested 22-year-old William Oliver Jefferson on Aug. 7, after a complaint pointed them toward a Facebook video that captured the speedometer.

Trooper Z.S. Clay wrote in a search warrant application that part of the video is filmed inside the car, which was in a 70 mph zone during the speed competition.

Jefferson is charged with being in a prearranged speed competition, speeding and reckless driving. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.