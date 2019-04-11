FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Oklahoma appeals court affirms life sentence in shooting

 
Share

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the life prison sentence of a 23-year-old man convicted of shooting another man to death in a dispute over possession of a stolen car.

The court ruled Thursday in the case of Joseph Johnson, who was convicted by a jury in Tulsa County of the Oct. 10, 2016, death of 23-year-old Quavis Cato.

Authorities say Cato was shot more than a dozen times in the dispute over the stolen vehicle. Defense attorneys claimed the shooting was self-defense and Johnson believed Cato was reaching into a vehicle to grab a weapon.

Authorities say Johnson was arrested in Louisiana two days after the shooting when three witnesses identified him as Cato’s assailant.

His attorney, Meghan LeFrancois, didn’t immediately return a phone call seeking comment.