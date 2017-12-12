FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Poland’s new PM to list his goals in speech to lawmakers

 
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s new Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is to outline his foreign and home policy goals, a day after he was sworn in and tasked with boosting the economy and Poland’s image abroad.

Morawiecki, who will deliver a policy speech later Tuesday, succeeds Beata Szydlo who for over two years led the conservative government of the Law and Justice party. He heads the same team as Szydlo did.

During the ceremony he said he will focus on improving the living standards of ordinary Poles but also on preserving national values and cultural heritages.

A vote of support for the government is scheduled for Wednesday and the team is expected to win it, given the ruling party’s majority in parliament.