Rapid City man gets life in prison for fatal stabbing

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Rapid City man convicted of murder in a fatal stabbing at a motel has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Jurors late last month found 26-year-old Nathan Chase guilty of killing 30-year-old Jeremy Little at the Dakota Rose Inn in Rapid City in January. Chase had maintained he was acting in self-defense.

The Rapid City Journal reports that Chase was sentenced Thursday to a mandatory life sentence. He declined to speak when given the opportunity.

