HONOLULU (AP) — The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that a woman fell to her death from the 10th story of a building in the city’s Waikiki neighborhood.

Police tell the newspaper Sunday (http://bit.ly/2rHBt5c) that the case is being investigated as a possible homicide.

Police say witnesses saw the woman fall from a balcony about 3 a.m. Sunday.

No further information was immediately available.