2 people killed in head-on crash northeast of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Two people have been killed in a two-vehicle, head-on collision just outside of Topeka.

The Topeka Capital-Journal (http://bit.ly/2927SxW ) reports 16-year-old Daniel Jordan Warner and 40-year-old Thad H. Hess were pronounced dead at the scene after the crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. Monday.

Lt. Adam Winters of the Kansas Highway Patrol says the pickup truck Warner was driving crossed a center line “for an unknown reason” and crashed head-on into the pickup truck Hess was driving. Warner wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, and Hess was.

The crash occurred at a point where the road slightly curves. Winters says investigators are looking into whether fog in the area may have contributed to the accident.

The drivers didn’t have any passengers in their trucks.

___

Information from: The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal, http://www.cjonline.com