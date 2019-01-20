2 Fort Robinson park ponds being improved for fishing

CRAWFORD, Neb. (AP) — Two ponds at Fort Robinson State Park in northwest Nebraska are being drained for a fishing improvement project.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the project will deepen Grabel Ponds and Cherry Creek Pond, create aquatic habitat features, reshape embankments, install new outlet structures and improve access for anglers. The commission also intends to improve conditions for fish and anglers at Cherry Creek diversion pond and the lower Ice House Pond as well.

Some park areas will be closed to the public as construction begins later this spring.

More information about the Aquatic Habitat Program may be found online .