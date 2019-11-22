Prosecutors: Missing woman’s ex-boyfriend found dead in home

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — A man considered a person of interest in the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend has been found dead inside his New Jersey home.

Monmouth County prosecutors say the death of 29-year-old John Ozbilgen isn’t considered suspicious, but they declined further comment. His body was found early Friday at his Freehold Township home.

Ozbilgen was recently named a person of interest by investigators probing the disappearance of 25-year-old Stephanie Parze. She was last seen on Oct. 30 after dropping her parents off at their house following a family night out.

Authorities say Parze had accused Ozbilgen of abuse during their months-long relationship.

Ozbilgen had been released from jail on Tuesday in connection with an unrelated child pornography case.

Both Parze’s disappearance and Ozbilgen’s death remains under investigation.