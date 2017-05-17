Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Venezuela leader: Officials treated like Jews under Nazis

 
Share

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s embattled socialist president likened the sour reception many of his government’s officials are receiving abroad to the harassment of Jews in Nazi Germany, provoking outrage Tuesday from the small Jewish community that remains in this troubled South American nation.

In a state broadcast Tuesday night, President Nicolas Maduro criticized Venezuelan expatriates who have been yelling at Venezuelan officials in other countries, or who use social media to post photos of officials living it up abroad while the country struggles with triple-digit inflation and food shortages.

“We are the Jews of the 21st century,” Maduro declared.

He also suggested the anti-government protests that have convulsed the nation for six weeks are similar to the rallies presided over by Nazi leader Adolf Hitler in the 1930s. The president’s administration often characterizes the political opposition as “fascists” trying to stage a coup.

His comment drew strong criticism from the leaders of the Confederation of Israelite Associations of Venezuela, which represents the nation’s Jewish community. In a statement, the group expressed “absolute repudiation” of any attempt to equate recent events with the persecution endured by Jews in Nazi Germany.

“That episode in the history of humanity, which cost 6 million Jews their lives, among them 1.5 million children, is unique and incomparable,” it said.

Any comparison with the protests that are aimed at Venezuelan officials during trips abroad contributes to a revisionist campaign seeking to nullify the horrors Jews endured, the confederation added.

Venezuela once had a Jewish community that numbered about 25,000 people, but leaders say more than half have fled amid economic and political insecurity. Jews also faced incidents of hostility as the late President Hugo Chavez led campaigns against Israel, accusing the Israeli government of genocide against the Palestinians. In 2009, the largest synagogue in Caracas was vandalized.