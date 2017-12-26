FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
A Christmas tail: After 19 days, dog found in N. Carolina

 
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A dog missing for nearly three weeks was reunited with his family in North Carolina just in time for Christmas.

Vivian Weir Dugan told the Asheville Citizen-Times on Monday that she and her husband, Jack, averted “a miserable Christmas” when their 7-year-old Australian Shepherd mix Whitney was found on Christmas Eve.

Whitney had gone missing in Hendersonville, more than 10 miles (16 kilometers) away from his Arden home. A man recognized him from a lost pets Facebook group.

The Dugans had pursued multiple tips to no avail. Group administrator Christy Lovelace said it was the longest exchange she’d seen, describing the search as a “wild goose chase” culminating in a “blessing.”

Dugan says they’ll be gifting GPS trackers to their dogs, and thank-you notes and cookies to all who helped.

___

Information from: The Asheville Citizen-Times, http://www.citizen-times.com