Indiana to extend licenses during its stay-at-home order

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Indiana to extend licenses during its stay-at-home order

 
Share

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana will be automatically extending all state-issued driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations as the state enters a two-week stay-at-home period ordered by Gov. Eric Holcomb to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Holcomb on Monday also ordered the closure of all state government offices beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s start of his order that all Hoosiers remain at home, except for workers in essential industries or needed trips for groceries and medicine.

Indiana’s stay-at-home order will last until April 7, and Holcomb said it could be extended.

Because the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles’ branches will be closed during that period, Holcomb also ordered an automatic extension of all state-issued driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations, among other steps. He was advising law enforcement to refrain from issuing citations for both driver’s licenses and registrations that expire during his order.

The BMV said Holcomb’s directive effectively extends the expiration dates of vehicle registrations, driver’s licenses and state identification cards without changing the expiration date printed on documents in an individual’s possession. It also waives late fees during a future renewal.

The BMV said, however, that several options remain for Hoosiers to complete transactions with the BMV despite the temporary branch closures. Those include online transactions through the state agency, mail-in renewals and the BMV’s contact center, at 888-692-6841.