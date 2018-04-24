FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Anti-abortion group gets OK to open near possible clinic

 
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A city council in northern Indiana has voted to allow an anti-abortion prenatal care group to open a new location next to a proposed abortion clinic.

The South Bend Tribune reports the South Bend Common Council voted 5-4 Monday to grant the rezoning sought by Women’s Care Center, which plans to open a new location next door to where Whole Woman’s Health Alliance wants to open a non-surgical abortion clinic.

Council members who voted for the rezoning stressed their votes were because it’s a zoning issue, not an abortion issue.

The Women’s Care Center gives pregnant women a variety of prenatal care, including counseling against abortions. The state Department of Health denied the Whole Woman’s Health Alliance’s application for an abortion clinic license, but the Texas-based group is appealing.

