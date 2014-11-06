US Air Force believes fighter jet crashed in Gulf

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Florida (AP) — Air Force officials say they believe an F-16 fighter jet has crashed in the Gulf of Mexico.

A news release from Tyndall Air Force Base says the jet was on a routine training mission over the Gulf Thursday morning when the Florida Panhandle base lost contact with the pilot.

Aircraft and rescue forces were immediately sent to the missing jet’s last known location.

No wreckage has been found, but officials are working under the assumption that the plane went down in the water. The U.S. Coast Guard is leading the search.

325 Fighter Wing Vice Commander Col. Mark O’Laughlin says in the news release that finding the pilot is their top priority.