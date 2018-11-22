FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

4 sentenced in man’s death in drug deal-turned-shooting

 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Four men have been sentenced in the killing of a man during a drug deal-turned-shooting in Florida.

The Tallahassee Democrat reports that Page Briggs, Patrick Berrane, David Howard and Stanley West were sentenced Tuesday. They were all previously convicted of third-degree murder.

Authorities say Hoyt Birge had been called to sell prescription painkillers in May 2017. Birge and a friend were ambushed after arriving at a Tallahassee house. Prosecutors say the friend submitted, but Birge fought back and was shot. The friend called authorities after returning to his mother’s house.

Berrane, who shot Birge with an AK-47 rifle while he lay on the floor of the duplex, was sentenced to 50 years in prison. Briggs was sentenced to 45 years. Howard and West received 30 years each.

