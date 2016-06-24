Mississippi officials react to Supreme Court migrant case

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Reaction from Mississippi officials to a divided decision from the U.S. Supreme Court blocking President Barack Obama’s plan to shield millions of immigrants in the U.S. illegally from deportation. Mississippi was one of 26 Republican-dominated states that challenged the Obama initiatives in court:

___

Mississippi’s Republican Gov. Phil Bryant said in a statement that his decision to join the lawsuit had been vindicated:

“This is a big victory for those of us who believe that Congress should make laws, not the president.”

___

U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., said checks and balances on presidential power had worked as they should:

“The courts ruled that the President’s amnesty order undermined the rule of law. I have said all along that no president has the authority to act unilaterally in this manner, and I am pleased that the Court has struck down yet another example of this President’s executive overreach.”

___

U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran, R-Miss, said decisions on immigration should belong to Congress:

“The Supreme Court decision recognizes that President Obama does not have the legal authority to make laws and set immigration policies on his own. This ruling will help ensure that our nation’s immigration laws remain the responsibility of the Congress and are not subject to unilateral change by executive action.”

___

Bill Chandler, director of the Mississippi Immigrants Rights Alliance, said his group would keep seeking ways to let people stay legally in the United States:

“This is a huge disappointment for immigrant families, their communities and their allies. ... While today’s misguided outcome is deeply disappointing, we will continue to fight locally and nationally until every member of our communities can live in dignity without fear of being separated from their families.”