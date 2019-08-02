Man shot at by police in April charged in hit-and-run

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who was shot at by police in April has been arrested after officials say he struck a bicyclist and led officers on a car chase.

Police say 21-year-old Paul Witherspoon was arrested in New Haven around 12:30 a.m. Friday. The bicyclist left the scene, and police urged the person to come forward.

A Hamden officer and Yale University officer fired at Witherspoon’s car in New Haven on April 16 as Witherspoon quickly exited the vehicle. Witherspoon was not hit but his girlfriend, Stephanie Washington, was wounded by gunfire. The couple was unarmed.

Police say Washington and another man were in the car involved in Friday morning’s incident.

The April shooting remains under investigation.

It wasn’t clear if Witherspoon has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.