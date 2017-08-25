FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Court: Judges must weigh defendant’s assets when fixing bail

 
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts highest court has ruled that a judge must consider a defendant’s financial resources when setting bail.

Friday’s decision follows an appeal by Jahmal Brangan, who has been held at the Hampden County jail since January, 2014 because he’s been unable to post the bail ordered by a Superior Court judge.

Brangan was arrested and indicted for armed robbery.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled a judge must consider a defendant’s financial resources when setting bail but isn’t required to set bail in an amount affordable to the defendant if the higher bail is needed to ensure the individual’s appearance at trail.

The court also ruled that in such cases a judge must provide “written or orally recorded findings of fact and a statement of reasons for the bail decision.”