County jail inmate dies after being punched and falling

 
VALHALLA, N.Y. (AP) — An inmate died at a jail outside of New York City two days after he was punched in the head by another man in custody, correction officials said.

Bryce Neville was hit “on the side of the head” and fell to the floor Jan. 30 while being held at Westchester County Jail in Valhalla, The Journal News reported Wednesday. A spokesman for the county Department of Correction confirmed Neville’s death to the newspaper. He received medical attention and was taken to a hospital where he died Saturday, officials said.

Charges are pending against the inmate accused of striking him, the correction spokesman said. His identity hasn’t been released.

A joint investigation is being handled by the department’s Major Case Squad, the county Department of Public Safety and the District Attorney’s office.

County correction Commissioner Joseph Spano offered his thoughts and prayers to the victim’s family in a written statement to The Journal News and said the county works to provide a safe environment for all individuals in custody.

“This is a situation where an individual made a poor split-second decision that had grave consequences and resulted in a senseless loss of life,” he said.