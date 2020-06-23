U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Macy’s July 4th fireworks display to go forward in NYC

 
NEW YORK (AP) — The Macy’s July 4th fireworks will go forward, but with a twist meant to keep spectators from congregating in large numbers during the coronavirus pandemic, the mayor said Tuesday.

There will be a series of “unannounced displays” around the city leading up to the Fourth, Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news briefing.

“With heights reaching up to 1,000 feet from some firing locations, staying close to home and following social distancing guidelines is the best way to enjoy the show,” de Blasio said.

The mayor described the fireworks as “5-minute surprise displays” that will culminate in a national television broadcast featuring a final fireworks celebration and music performances.

The initial displays will start Monday and continue “on select evenings at one or two land or water based locations across New York City,” Macy’s said in a new release. “The final display sites were chosen because they could safely accommodate the launch and firing of large-scale pyrotechnics.”

Macy’s has put on the annual fireworks show for decades, shooting the pyrotechnics off of barges in the waters surrounding Manhattan.

This year, Macy’s said, the fireworks would be in 26 colors and include a host of special effects, including shells that dim and then reignite, and ones that change color.

The show incorporates music as well, using a pre-recorded musical score that can be heard on the broadcast featuring classic songs and popular hits.

In normal years, thousands upon thousands of people line bridges and rooftops to get the best views.