AP Top News at 1:59 a.m. EDT

New fire prompts evacuation as survivors of Maui’s wildfires return after death toll rises to 67

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — A new fire burning on the Hawaii island of Maui on Friday night triggered the evacuation of a community to the northeast of the area that burned earlier this week, police said. The fire prompted the evacuation of people in Kaanapali in West Maui, the Maui Police Department announced on social media. No details of the evacuation were immediately provided. Traffic was halted earlier after some people went over barricaded, closed-off areas of the disaster zone and “entered restricted, dangerous, active investigation scenes,” police said. The number of confirmed deaths from the Maui wildfires this week has increased to 67.