West Valley City police: 2 teen brothers killed in crash

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (AP) — Police in a Salt Lake City suburb say two teenage brothers were killed when their car crossed a center line and collided head-on with a SUV.

West Valley City police say 17-year-old Sage Snow and 16-year-old Rylie Snow died at the scene of the wreck early Friday morning and that the SUV driver had injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Police say roads were wet at the time but it’s not immediately known whether that was a factor in the crash.