Maine passes tax refund for commercial maple syrup, honey

 
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine lawmakers are making sure that a sales tax refund and exemption includes the commercial production of maple syrup and honey.

Republican Rep. MaryAnne Kinney’s emergency bill now awaits a decision from Gov. Janet Mills, a fellow Democrat.

Kinney says a representative of a Maine maple producer told her last fall that a commercial agricultural tax exemption card renewal was denied. Kinney says the bill clarifies that Maine’s maple syrup and honey producers can continue to receive agricultural exemptions as they have done previously.

An online summary of the bill says Maine urgently needs to expand sales tax exemptions and refunds for producers of maple syrup to reduce the cost of production.

The House and Senate enacted the legislation Tuesday.