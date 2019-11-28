U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Sri Lanka’s new government announces tax cuts

By BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI
 
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s new government has announced sweeping tax cuts and reforms in a bid to provide relief to the masses ahead of parliamentary elections scheduled for early next year.

The Cabinet decided Wednesday to cut the value added tax to 8% from 15%, effective Dec. 1, and to abolish seven other taxes, including a 2% nation building tax paid by businesses.

The Cabinet also announced that all religious institutions are exempted from taxes.

The government’s information department said the decisions were made in the first Cabinet meeting since Gotabaya Rajapaksa was elected as president.

It said that apart from the VAT tax cut, other changes were to take effect immediately.

Rajapaksa promised sweeping tax relief during the recent presidential election. He also vowed to strengthen national security and revive the fragile economy.

The island nation’s ailing economy suffered a severe blow due to an Easter Sunday attack by Islamic extremists that left more than 260 dead and nearly 500 wounded.