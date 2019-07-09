FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Former Vegas teacher sentenced to 90 days jails for threats

 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former teacher at a Catholic school in Las Vegas faces 90 days in jail after being sentenced on his guilty plea to a misdemeanor charge of threatening to cause bodily harm or death to a student or school employee.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that St. Viator Catholic School fired Todd Pomeroy in 2017 from his job as a physical education teacher after he left multiple threatening voicemails for other staff members.

The school reacted by canceling classes for a day.

Pomeroy told police that he often had been drinking when he left the voicemails and he said during Monday’s sentencing hearing in District Court that he hopes to resume teaching.

Judge Kathleen Delaney said Pomeroy’s statement during his sentencing hearing didn’t acknowledge what happened in the case,