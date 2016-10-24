Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Right-wing counters church criticism of election poster

 
VIENNA (AP) — The party of the right-wing candidate for Austria’s presidency is dismissing church criticism of the phrase “so help me God” on his election posters.

The Freedom Party, which backs candidate Norbert Hofer for the Dec. 4 elections, is addressing disapproval from Protestant church officials who say that introducing God into the election campaign is inappropriate.

Freedom Party official Herbert Kickl said Monday the phrase “is in no way a misuse of the concept of God.” He says it “comes from the heart” of Hofer.

Hofer narrowly lost to left-leaning candidate Alexander Van der Bellen in May elections subsequently overturned by Austria’s high court, which ordered a rerun on Freedom Party claims of widespread voting irregularities.

Hofer is a practicing Protestant. The Catholic church also has criticized use of the phrase.