The Latest: Yemen rebels claim to have collaborators in Aden

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — The Latest on the situation in Yemen (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

Yemen’s rebels claim they had intelligence and collaboration from inside the southern port city of Aden that enabled them to attack a military parade there the previous day.

The Houthi rebels, who control northern Yemen, had said they fired a medium-range ballistic missile, killing at least 40 militiamen trained by the United Arab Emirates in Aden.

Houthi spokesman Yehia Sarea said in a speech on rebel-run Al-Masirah TV Friday the rebels had gathered “precise intelligence and secured the collaboration of some elements” inside Aden, adding that the attack was part of a pre-emptive strategy aimed at “thwarting plans for escalation by the coalition of aggressors.”

Sarea also claimed they used a new, long-range ballistic missile which they had allegedly manufactured themselves in an attack on Thursday targeting the city of Dammam in Saudi Arabia.

There was no confirmation from the kingdom of an attack on Dammam.

___

1 p.m.

The Islamic State group’s affiliate in Yemen has claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on a police station in the southern city of Aden the previous day.

That attack killed 11 people and involved suicide bombers using a car, a bus and motorcycles laden with explosives that targeted a police station in the city’s Omar al-Mokhtar neighborhood during a morning police roll-call.

It was one of two major attacks in Aden on Thursday that killed a total of 51 people. The other attack involved a ballistic missile fired by Yemen’s rebels at a military parade of rival forces and killed at least 40 troops.

The IS said in a statement posted on Friday on a militant-linked website that it targeted “apostate” officers loyal to the United Arab Emirates.

___

11:15 a.m.

Yemeni officials and tribal leaders say al-Qaida militants targeted a military camp in southern Abyan province, killing at least 20 troops.

The militants attacked the camp with rocket propelled grenades and automatic rifles around midnight, setting off clashes that lasted until early morning on Friday. The troops targeted are members of a force trained by the United Arab Emirates, a member of the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi rebels since 2015.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not allowed to talk to reporters. The tribal leaders asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation.

Al-Qaida’s Yemen branch has exploited the chaos of Yemen’s civil war. The attack came a day after Yemen’s southern city of Aden was hit by double attacks that killed 51 people.