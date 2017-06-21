Pilot hospitalized after plane crash in NW Minnesota

MAHNOMEN, Minn. (AP) — A pilot is hospitalized after a small plane crashed in northwestern Minnesota.

The Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call Tuesday night about the crash five miles south of Mahnomen near the Mahnomen County Airport. Deputies found the plane in a field. Two employees of the Minnesota Department of Transportation traveling on Highway 59 saw the crash and pulled the pilot from the wreckage.

Sheriff Doug Krier tells KFGO-AM the pilot was in stable but serious condition when he was flown to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota. He’s identified as 56-year-old Mark Habedank of Twin Valley, Minnesota. He remains hospitalized but his condition is not being released.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.