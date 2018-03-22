FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Officials say beach smoking ban too difficult to enforce

 
Share

HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — Officials in a New Hampshire town say it will be too difficult to enforce a resident-supported advisory petition that bans smoking at two beaches.

Residents passed the petition on Town Meeting Day on March 13. The Portsmouth Herald reports petitioner Anthony Curro says cigarette smoke infringes on beachgoers’ rights to breathe fresh air. He hoped for a ban with no-smoking signs posted at the town-owned beaches, Plaice Cove and Sun Valley.

Town Manager Fred Welch said if there were a ban, it would take a court complaint to find a violator guilty, which he described as “almost impossible.” Police Chief Richard Sawyer said a ban wouldn’t be a “high priority” for his officers. Town selectmen said they most likely won’t support it.

Curro noted Rye passed a similar petition. When told about it, most smokers put out their cigarettes.

___

Information from: Portsmouth Herald, http://www.seacoastonline.com