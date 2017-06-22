Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Man gets up to 8 years in prison for child sexual assaults

 
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A former Massachusetts man has been sentenced to up to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting three girls ranging in age from 5 to 10.

The Telegram & Gazette (http://bit.ly/2twNj3N ) reports that Evan Ingersoll, who formerly lived in Shrewsbury but most recently lived in Punta Gorda, Florida, was also sentenced Wednesday to five years’ probation. He pleaded guilty to three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child, and posing a child in a state of nudity, possession of child pornography and photographing an unsuspecting nude person.

Prosecutors say two of the girls were assaulted at a Worcester hotel in 2013, where they had been invited by the 54-year-old Ingersoll to go swimming. The other assault occurred in 2009.

Ingersoll apologized in court.

___

Information from: Telegram & Gazette (Worcester, Mass.), http://www.telegram.com