FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Maryland rabbi accused of sex abuse sues parents of accusers

 
Share

PIKESVILLE, Md. (AP) — A rabbi who was accused of sexual abuse and fired from a private Jewish school in a Baltimore suburb is suing the parents of his accusers and an activist in New York.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Rabbi Steven Krawatsky, who also goes by the first name Shmuel, filed the lawsuit Tuesday in a Maryland federal court. The suit says Krawatsky was accused of abusing two boys at a Frederick County camp where he worked as counselor.

Krawatsky denies the accusations. Authorities investigated and prosecutors did not bring charges.

The lawsuit’s claims include defamation and invasion of privacy. It also names sexual abuse advocate Chaim Levin as a defendant and says he called Krawatsky “extremely dangerous” in a Facebook post.

Beth Tfiloh school in Pikesville fired Krawatsky amid the allegations.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com