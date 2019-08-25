FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Bat protections approved along Indiana ‘heavy haul’ corridor

 
Share

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana development board has approved bat habitat protections along a $34 million road for heavy trucks that’s under construction.

The River Ridge Development Authority Board unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday setting aside about 27 acres (11 hectares) as a conservation easement for bats near the “heavy haul” corridor.

The News and Tribune reports that Indiana transportation officials proposed the idea amid concerns that the road project that will cut through Jeffersonville’s River Ridge Commerce Center could disrupt bat habitats just north of the Ohio River.

The 4-mile-long (6.4-kilometer-long) road project will link River Ridge, the Indiana 265 interchange and the Port of Indiana-Jeffersonville to improve traffic circulation.

River Ridge’s executive director, Jerry Acy, says the land that’s set for conservation for bat species is “a real scenic area.”

___

Information from: News and Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind., http://www.newsandtribune.com