FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Late Albanian dictator’s widow calls govt plan ‘fascist’

 
Share

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The widow of the late Albanian dictator Enver Hoxha has described a government decision to tear down her apartment building for a road as “fascist.”

Dita daily newspaper quoted 97-year-old Nexhmije Hoxha on Monday saying occupants were told to vacate the building within days. Dita says Hoxha called the order “a typical fascist act.”

The government is planning to pull down 317 buildings to make room for expanding the road that circles Tirana. Local residents temporarily blocked the road on Sunday to protest.

Enver Hoxha governed Albania with an iron fist from 1944 until his death in 1985, five years before a student revolt overthrew the isolationist communist regime.

His widow and other relatives of former top communist leaders have been moved to Tirana outskirts.