Artifacts stolen nearly 30 years ago returned to museum

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Native American arrowheads have been returned to the Rhode Island museum they were stolen from nearly 30 years ago.

Agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security located the 34 white-quartz arrowheads in an eBay advertisement, WPRI-TV reported Wednesday.

The couple who attempted to sell the arrowheads say they did not know there were stolen, and claim to have traded a case of wine for the collection on Craigslist in 2017.

Jason Langlais, a descendant of the archaeologist who discovered the arrowheads, said they are up to 3,000 years old and were a part of throwing darts.

“These belonged to people who were able to survive our harsh winters using sticks, stones and bones,” Langlais said. “This is what fed their families, and kept them from going cold in the wintertime.”

This story has been updated to correct that WPRI reported this story Wednesday, not Tuesday.