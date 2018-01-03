FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Landlord in fatal fire nears deadline to continue appeal

 
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A landlord convicted following a fatal Maine fire is appealing his case to the state’s highest court and has less than a week to file a brief.

Gregory Nisbet was convicted of code violations stemming from the November 2014 fire, which was the deadliest in the state in decades and killed six people. A spokeswoman for the Maine Supreme Judicial Court says Nisbet’s appeal’s still active and he has until Jan. 9 to file the brief.

Nisbet also was acquitted of six counts of manslaughter at trial. The code violation convictions were related to the safety of the Portland apartment building where the fire happened. He was sentenced to three months in jail for the code violations.

Officials say the fire started in a cigarette disposal container.