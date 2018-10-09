FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

NTSB finds cause of deadly helicopter crash near Skagway

 
Share

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A deadly helicopter crash in southeast Alaska was caused by the pilot’s choice to fly in poor weather and “self-induced pressure to complete the flight,” according to a federal investigative report.

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its final report on the June 2016 crash near Skagway that killed 66-year-old Christopher Maggio, a longtime pilot for Temsco Helicopter Inc.

Maggio had left a dog-sledding camp on Denver Glacier before he crashed into a mountainside about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) northeast of the camp. The crash happened on the sixth of seven planned flights.

Windy, foggy and snowy conditions canceled flights that morning, but weathered cleared enough that evening for Maggio to determined it was safe to fly, according to the report. The pilot experienced “a little bit” of icing on the third flight after two rounds of dropping off mushers and dogs at the Alaska Icefield Expeditions camp.

Other news
Chinese Wanxiong Huang, a free diving instructor, practices his skills in the sea around Bohol Island in the Philippines, April 16, 2023. A growing number of young Chinese are moving overseas, frequently to Southeast Asia, to escape their homeland's ultra-competitive work culture, limited opportunities and family pressures. There is no exact data on the number of the moves, the popular Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu, hundreds of people have discussed relocating to Thailand. (AP Photo/Shaoxu Wang)
Young Chinese opt out of the rat race and pressures at home to pursue global nomad lifestyle
New York Mets relief pitcher David Robertson, left, talks to catcher Francisco Alvarez after a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in New York. The Mets won 11-10. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Mets trade closer David Robertson to Marlins for two minor leaguers
Educator Molly Darnell describes where she was shot by Ethan Crumbley during a hearing, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. Oakland County judge Kwame Rowe is hearing evidence starting Thursday to help him decide whether the teen who killed four students and injured six others and a teacher in November 2021 at Oxford High School should be sentenced to prison without the chance of parole. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Michigan school staffer recalls shooting with ‘disbelief’ as judge considers sentence

The report by investigator Mike Hodges notes the base manager did not cancel flights when the pilot reported icing conditions.

“However, flight operations in icing conditions are prohibited by the helicopter’s rotorcraft flight manual and the operator’s operations manual, and the pilot’s statement should have prompted the base manager to suspend the flights,” according to the report.

The base manager told the pilot “to do what’s best,” the report states. The manager’s “failure to appropriately exercise operational control” might have been due to Maggio’s greater level of experience, Hodges wrote.

The crash would not have occurred if the manager had shut down operations for the day, Hodges wrote.

On the return to Skagway during the sixth flight, the pilot likely encountered low-visibility conditions, leading him to attempt several departure routes north of the camp. He likely lost visual reference and flew into a mountain, according to the report.

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter accessed the crash site hours later, confirming Maggio died in the wreckage.