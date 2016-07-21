Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Dunkin’s improving its egg patty: less water, more yolk

By CANDICE CHOI and AP Food Industry Writer
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Dunkin’ Donuts is adding more of a special ingredient to improve the taste of its egg patty: eggs.

The company says it has been testing a patty with a higher concentration of eggs, and less water and other ingredients.

On its website, Dunkin’s breakfast sandwiches appear to contain what looks like a single cooked egg. But the “fried egg” listed for the sandwiches is actually a composite that mixes together ingredients including egg whites, water, egg yolks and modified corn starch.

Dunkin’ Donuts, which is trying to step up the quality of a range of food items, said it has been testing the new egg formula for several months and that the new version should start rolling out nationally in mid-August.

Other news
AP News Verification
Video of a robot and human playing table tennis was created with AI visual-effects software
Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney listens to a reporter's question during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college football media days in Charlotte, N.C. on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP)
UNC QB Drake Maye has a good resource for advice. It’s his predecessor now in the NFL
FILE - Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia Fudge, speaks at the annual Freedman's Bank Forum at the Department of the Treasury in Washington, Oct. 4, 2022. The White House has announced a series of measures that it said would reduce the cost and increase the supply of housing while bolstering protection for renters. The measures announced Thursday, July 27, 2023, would provide communities with funding to reduce zoning barriers, expand financing for affordable and energy efficient housing as well as promoting the conversion of commercial buildings to residential housing. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
White House rolls out measures aimed at lowering cost of housing, increasing supply

The new egg patty will have 100 calories, 8 grams of fat and 6 grams of protein. That’s compared with 45 calories, 2 grams of fat and 5 grams of protein for the current egg, according to Dunkin’. The new patty will still be shaped to look like a single fried egg.

“The yolk is much fuller, it looks much more yellow,” said Dunkin’ Brands CEO Nigel Travis in a phone interview Thursday.

Other foods Dunkin’ plans to tweak include its bacon and bagels. The changes come after the company conducted research to determine how stepped-up food quality might go over with customers.

“One of the key findings in our consumer research indicates that great tasting, authentic products matter more than ever, especially to younger consumers,” Travis told analysts during a conference call following the company’s release of its second quarter results.

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. isn’t the only major chain scrambling to step up the quality of its food as it faces more competition from smaller players. McDonald’s Corp. has also been reviewing the ingredients it uses and tweaking its cooking methods in the U.S. And several chains including Subway, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and Panera have promised to simplify their recipes and phase out artificial ingredients.

For its second quarter, Dunkin’ said sales rose a meager 0.5 percent at established locations. The company, which has more than 8,500 U.S. locations, said higher prices offset a decline in customer visits.

___

Follow Candice Choi at www.twitter.com/candicechoi