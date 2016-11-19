Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Large anti-Park protest planned in Seoul, 4th amid scandal

By KIM TONG-HYUNG
 
Share

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — For the fourth straight weekend, masses of South Koreans were expected to descend on major avenues in downtown Seoul demanding an end to the presidency of Park Geun-hye, who prosecutors plan to question soon over an explosive political scandal.

Police expected about 50,000 protesters to turn out on Saturday near City Hall and a boulevard in front of an old palace gate, where hundreds of thousands a week before marched in what may have been the country’s largest demonstration since it shook off dictatorship three decades ago. Organizers anticipated a crowd as large as half a million.

It will be the latest in a wave of demonstrations calling for the ouster of Park, who critics accuse of undermining the country’s democracy by allegedly allowing a secretive confidante to manipulate power from the shadows and amass an illicit fortune.

Park’s supporters were planning to hold smaller counter protests in nearby streets around Seoul Station, raising concerns about potential clashes with the anti-Park activists whose gatherings in recent weeks have been peaceful.

Other news
FILE - Heavy machinery is used to cut trees to widen an existing Central Maine Power power line corridor to make way for new utility poles, April 26, 2021, near Bingham, Maine. Construction is resuming on an electricity transmission project that will serve as a conduit for Canadian hydropower to reach the New England power grid despite a half-billion dollar cost increase, with work starting in a week, the head of Avangrid said Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Maine hydropower corridor will resume construction despite big jump in cost, CEO says
In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti meets with leadership at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Nov. 17, 2022 in Kittery, Maine. A senior administration official says President Joe Biden has chosen Franchetti to lead the Navy. If confirmed, she would be the first woman to be a U.S. military service chief. (Jim Cleveland/U.S. Navy via AP)
Funcionaria elegida para encabezar la Marina de EEUU sí tiene experiencia
FILE - A lesser prairie chicken is seen amid the bird's annual mating ritual near Milnesand, N.M., on April 8, 2021. (Adrian Hedden/Carlsbad Current Argus via AP, File)
GOP measures would undo protections for endangered lesser prairie chicken, northern bat

Prosecutors plan to formally charge Park’s friend, Choi Soon-sil, by Sunday, and also are seeking to question Park in the next few days.

Choi, the daughter of a late cult leader who emerged as Park’s mentor in the 1970s, has been suspected of interfering with state affairs despite having no government job, and, with the help of presidential aides, bullying companies into donating tens of millions of dollars into foundations she controlled.

Prosecutors also are seeking to indict two of Park’s former aides who allegedly conspired with Choi. Other key suspects include a music video director who supposedly used her ties with Choi to win lucrative government culture projects, and a former vice sports minister suspected of providing business favors and financial support to sports organizations controlled by Choi and her niece.

Emboldened by the huge protests in recent weeks, opposition parties have been stepping up pressure to force Park to quit.

On Thursday, they used their parliamentary majority to pass a law that would allow for a special prosecutor to investigate the scandal and potentially expose the president’s wrongdoings.

Opposition parties have yet to seriously push for Park’s impeachment over fears of triggering a backlash from conservative voters and negatively impacting next year’s presidential election.

However, there is a growing voice within the opposition that an impeachment attempt is inevitable because it’s unlikely Park will resign and give up her immunity from prosecution.

Park’s term lasts until Feb. 24, 2018. If she steps down before the presidential vote on Dec. 20, 2017, an election must be held within 60 days.