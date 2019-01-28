FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

German leader Merkel gets Fulbright, stresses cooperation

By DAVID RISING
 
Share

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel stressed the need Monday for international cooperation to fight the rise of nationalism and populism, citing the role the U.S. played after World War II in helping establish a free and democratic Germany and Western Europe.

Speaking after receiving the prestigious Fulbright Prize for International Understanding, Merkel noted how American aid to Western Europe through the Marshall Plan, its role in the Berlin Airlift when the Soviets tried to cut the city off, and President John F. Kennedy’s “legendary commitment” during the Cold War helped lead to the fall of the Berlin Wall 30 years ago.

Germany had “our American friends standing next to us relentlessly, standing up for a free Europe, making this free Europe strong, and we Germans don’t ever forget this,” she said.

Merkel accepted the prize from the Washington-based Fulbright Association at a ceremony in Berlin, the first time it has been held outside the U.S. The association cited her “remarkable, compassionate leadership and her strong commitment to mutual understanding, international cooperation and peace.”

Other news
With the headquarters of the ruling party burning in the back, supporters of mutinous soldiers demonstrate in Niamey, Niger, Thursday, July 27 2023. Governing bodies in Africa condemned what they characterized as a coup attempt Wednesday against Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum, after members of the presidential guard declared they had seized power in a coup over the West African country's deteriorating security situation. (AP Photo/Fatahoulaye Hassane Midou)
No clarity about who’s in charge in Niger, 2 days after mutinous soldiers ousted the president
Philippines' Sarina Bolden, right, competes for the ball with New Zealand's C.J. Bott during the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between New Zealand and the Philippines in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Several stars at the Women’s World Cup honed their skills with US collegiate teams
People walk across an intersection near monitors showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Asian shares were mixed on Friday after the Bank of Japan adjusted its bond purchase policy but kept its negative benchmark interest rate unchanged. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Stock market today: Asian shares mixed, Tokyo falls as Bank of Japan adjusts bond purchase policy

In her address, Merkel cautioned that as the witnesses to World War II grow fewer the world is seeing an increase in “excessive populism and nationalism” and “we have to resolutely stand up against this type of thinking.”

“We need to remind ourselves why the United Nations was established in the first place, why NATO, why the World Trade Organization and other international institutions,” she said. “It was because of the lessons that were drawn out of the horrors of the Second World War and excessive nationalism.”

Merkel didn’t specifically mention the “America first” approach of the U.S. under President Donald Trump or recent friction over his trade policies and other issues. But she did stress the trans-Atlantic partnership rested on shared values, providing the basis to overcome any problems.

“In spite of all the differences that one has, as one has in any kind of partnership ... we need to talk with one another, we need meetings, encounters, lines of communications,” she said.

She said her guiding policy has been that “working for the common good also has a positive effect on the national good.”

“Patriotism for me always means think of our own vested national interests, but also together with the vested interests of others,” she said. “And this is why I will never tire of making a case for the strength of a multilateral, rules-based and values-based global order.”