2 Washington state teens survive fentanyl overdose

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

2 Washington state teens survive fentanyl overdose

 
Share

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — A warning was issued to residents of Bellevue, Washington state about the dangers of fentanyl after two teenagers survive accidental overdoses minutes apart.

The two Bellevue High School students believed they were taking the pain-killing drug Percocet, but authorities believe the pills were fentanyl or laced with fentanyl, KOMO-TV reported Wednesday.

Bellevue Police Department confirmed CPR was used on the 17-year-old boy from Bellevue and Narcan was used to revive the 18-year-old boy from Yarrow Point.

Both boys told police that the pills were bought from the street, detectives said, adding that cartels are making high-quality pills that look like real prescription pills.

“You just can’t assume anymore that any pill that you get off the street is legitimate. The only way it’s legitimate is if you got it from your pharmacist,” Department Detective Jim Keene said.

An investigation into where the pills came from is underway.

An educational video is available to educate residents and remind people of the dangers of buying pills on the street, authorities said.

“Now the message has changed,” Keene said. “We can’t even really worry about addiction, we have to worry about life and death. One pill, sometimes the first pill you take, can be lethal.”