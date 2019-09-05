FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
New Parole Board director places officials on leave

 
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The new director of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles has placed his predecessor and two others on leave, citing job performance.

The Parole Board said Thursday that Director Charlie Graddick placed three members of the agency’s previous leadership on leave pending disciplinary hearings regarding job performance.

They included former director Eddie Cook. Gov. Kay Ivey appointed Graddick to replace Cook under a new law that gives her the authority to appoint the director.

An assistant executive director and personnel director are also on leave

The action comes during Graddick’s first days on the job.

Graddick took over Sept. 1.

Jackie Graham, director of the State Personnel Department, said the employees must use their accrued paid leave. She said the process is used during investigations or before disciplinary hearings.