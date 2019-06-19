FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Cancer patient accuses UCLA gynecologist of sex abuse

 
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A cancer patient is the latest woman to accuse a retired University of California, Los Angeles gynecologist of sexually abusing her during treatment.

The Los Angeles Times reports the 44-year-old unnamed woman has sued UCLA and Dr. James Heaps, alleging he touched her inappropriately during a medical examination.

Heaps pleaded not guilty last week to sexual battery during his treatment of two other patients at a university facility. Heaps didn’t comment on the latest lawsuit but has repeatedly denied wrongdoing. His attorney, Tracy Green, called previous allegations meritless.

A UCLA Health spokesperson told the Times on Tuesday that the allegations in the newest lawsuit are “very disturbing.”

The newspaper says at least 22 other women have alleged Heaps sexually assaulted them while he practiced at UCLA.

___

Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/