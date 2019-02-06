FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
6 now arrested in white man’s hanging death in Tennessee

 
TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (AP) — Two more people have been arrested in the death of a Tennessee man found shot and hanging from a tree.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reported Monday that Jamie Wilson Holland is charged with kidnapping and Bryan Dudley with murder in the 2017 death of David Edward Steele.

Authorities have said Steele, a white man, was reported missing that October. His body was found three weeks later, hanging from a tree.

District Attorney General Craig Northcott said Steele had been shot in the leg while trying to escape from people near his home, taken across the county line and hanged.

Bruce Edward Dorsett Jr., Shawna R. Haney, Voltaire Xavier Hickerson and Michael Andrew Taylor were arrested in December on similar charges.

___

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com