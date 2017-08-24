FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Doctor fined $380K for unlawful pain clinic in West Virginia

 
BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Attorney General’s office says a doctor who operated a pain clinic without a license must pay penalties more than $380,000 after a “significant victory in the fight against opioid abuse.”

Local news outlets report Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said Tuesday in a statement the doctor unlawfully prescribed narcotics to more than 50 percent of his patients and the fines came from a Raleigh County judge’s ruling.

A court order found Dr. Yasar Aksoy violated West Virginia’s Chronic Pain Clinic Licensure Act. Askoy denied his clinic was operating for pain management and ignored multiple orders to shut down.

Morrisey’s office filed a petition March 15 with the allegations for the Health and Human Resources department’s Facility Licensure and Certification office.

Officials believe Aksoy fled in July for Istanbul.