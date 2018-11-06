FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Gulf oil spill cash to help redo Galveston Island State Park

 
Share

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Officials say Hurricane Ike-damaged Galveston Island State Park will be closed in late 2019 for a major renovation that might take about three years.

The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department plans a ground-up rebuild funded by a $10 million grant awarded to the state after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Galveston County Daily News reported Monday that new construction will include campsites with electrical hookups and furnishings, plus dune crossings and a food truck plaza.

The 94-acre (38.041-hectare) park flooded when Ike struck Galveston in September 2008. Planned renovations were announced in 2014.

Jeff Johnson, the parks department project manager overseeing the project, says the first part of the rebuild will involve ripping up roads and parking lots.

___

Information from: The Galveston County Daily News, http://www.galvnews.com